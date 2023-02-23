Backstreet Boys to perform in Egypt and the UAE

ALBAWABA - Boyband Backstreet Boys just announced their 2023 DNA tour dates, and the boys are set to perform in the middle east.

Backstreet's back in the middle east, sharing to their official page the band announced the tour dates and locations for their 2023 DNA tour.

Backstreet Boys will perform in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson will perform in Cairo, Eygpt at Zed East Ora on May 1, 2023.

And a few days after, they'll hit the stage in India and return to the middle east on May 7, 2023, to perform at the Etihad arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Backstreet Boys shared the announcement on their Instagram account and captioned: "We weren’t kidding when we called it the #DNAWorldTour! 🌎🧬 We’re taking this baby back on the road to Iceland, Africa, Southeast Asia, & the Middle East - SEE YOU SOON!"

The boyband will then take the stage in Al Dana Amphitheater in Bahrain on May 9, 2023.

On May 11, the band will perform in Saudi Arabia at the F1 Concert Zone in Jeddah.

Two days after, on May 13, 2023, Israel will host the boy band as they will be throwing a concert at Live Park Rishon LeZion.

For Tickets click here.

By Alexandra Abumuhor