Backstreet Boys sob onstage mourning Aaron Carter

Less than 24 hours after Aaron Carter was found dead in his home, Backstreet Boys, including Aaron's older brother Nick, took the time to mourn the loss of the singer on stage at London concert.

The concert which took place at the O2 Arena in London on the 6th of November was an emotional one for the band members as they paid tribute to Nick's brother Aaron Carter.

In a video shared to social media, Backstreet Boys' Kevin Richardson said: 'Everybody in here, we all grew up together, we have been through highs and lows, ups and downs, you guys have been through it with us, we have been through it with you...''

He added: ''Tonight, we've got a bit of heavy hearts, cause we lost one of our family members yesterday, and uh, we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him. Nick's little baby brother, Aaron Carter passed away yesterday, and he is a part of our family, and we thank you guys for all the love, all the well wishes and all your support.''

Kevin's bandmate Howie Dorough added: ''Like Kevin said, we want to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter, may you rest in peace'.

In honor of the late singer, Backstreet Boys sand Breathe, a single from their latest album DNA.

Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter at their show in London. pic.twitter.com/0MKzwwdOgq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2022

During Kevin's speech, Nick can be seen crying on the big screen above the stage, while Brian Littrell and AJ McLean are giving Nick a hug while everyone, including the attendees sobbing in tears.

Before the show, Nick took to his Twitter account to share a tribute to his late baby brother, he wrote: ''Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded, I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth."

My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. pic.twitter.com/89lsEdX9f8 — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) November 6, 2022

Singer Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, reportedly by drowning in his bathtub. A source close to Aaron, the cause of death is yet to be determined, ''Right now it's a really bad time, we're trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was. We're just as upset as everyone and hope that fans can give thoughts and prayers to his family."

By Alexandra Abumuhor