Backstreet Boys visit the Giza Pyramids

ALBAWABA - Backstreet Boys took a vacation to Egypt and enjoyed their time visiting the Pyramids.

American band, Backstreet Boys documented their trip to the Giza Pyramids with their Instagram followers.

The band consists of Nick Carter, AJ Mclean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell shared on their band's official Instagram page a picture of them with the pyramid behind them and wrote: "Greetings from Egypt! 🇪🇬 Had a jam packed day exploring all this amazing country has to offer. Can’t wait for our show tomorrow in Cairo!"

They visited the country ahead of their Cairo concert that is scheduled to take place today on Monday as part of their DNA World Tour.

The band's Nick Carter also shared with his followers a series of snaps from the trip and captioned: "Absolutely breathtaking here in Egypt. It was a bucket list for us to visit the Pyramids. We climbed into the tombs and learned so much history. So excited to perform here tomorrow! Shukran Egypt!"

He went on to share a video from his trip and wrote: "Let me take you on a journey into the tomb of Khufu in Cairo Egypt."