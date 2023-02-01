Bad Boys 4 is on its way

ALBAWABA - Actor Will Smith just confirmed that the fourth sequel of Bad Boys is coming soon.

Actor Will Smith revealed that Bad Boys, the fourth film of the franchise is in development. Smith shared the news in an Instagram video where he appeared with his Bad Boys co-star Martin Lawrence.

"Yo, I've got an announcement, y'all better stop scrolling." Smith says to the camera.

Will Smith reveals a “Bad Boy 4” is on the way 🍿🎥 Will you be watching? pic.twitter.com/4LiszQ1xyo — HOT 97 (@HOT97) January 31, 2023

The actor drives to Lawrence's house, and both look in the camera saying: "It official, Bad Boys for life."

The fourth part of the movie is a follow up to 2020's "Bad Boys For Life."

Release date for the new film has not been released yet, but since Lawrence and Smith reunited, production must be happening soon.

The original Bad Boys earned $141 million worldwide, while the second sequel totaled $273 million and Bad Boys for Life, the third sequel managed to outgross the previous two entries combined.



