Bad News Harmonizers, Fifth Harmony Band Members to Pursue Solo Endeavours

Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui are taking a hiatus from performing as Fifth Harmony so they may focus on solo projects.

The girl group was formed in 2012, came in third on Season 2 of the U.S. competition series The X Factor and have since released three studio albums. Their songs include "Miss Movin' On," "Better Together" and "Worth It."

Original member Camila Cabello left the ensemble in 2016 to record and perform alone. Her most recent hit was "Havana."

"Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever," said a statement posted by the remaining quartet to Fifth Harmony's official Twitter account Monday.

"We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!" the message said. "After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors. We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family."

The women said shows scheduled through the end of the year will go on as planned.

"To our Harmonizers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifth Harmony. With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud," they said.