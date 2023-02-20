  1. Home
Baftas 2023: top wins

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published February 20th, 2023
ALBAWABA- The 76th British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) took place on Feb. 19, Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London. 

Scroll down for the top wins of the 2023 Bafta awards. 

1. Austin Butler - Best Actor - Elvis

2. Cate Blanchett - Best Actress - Tár

3. All Quiet on the Western Front - Best Film

4. Elvis - Casting

5. Everything Everywhere All at Once - Editing

6. Babylon - Production Design 

7. Avatar: The Way of Water - Special Visual Effects 

