Baftas 2023: top wins

ALBAWABA- The 76th British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) took place on Feb. 19, Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Scroll down for the top wins of the 2023 Bafta awards.

1. Austin Butler - Best Actor - Elvis

2. Cate Blanchett - Best Actress - Tár

3. All Quiet on the Western Front - Best Film

Making a film is alchemy. Thank you @BAFTA for presenting @Edward_Berger’s ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT with 7 #EEBAFTAs Awards including Best Film and Film Not In The English Language. Congratulations to the entire team on their well deserved wins! pic.twitter.com/7IsmfBSssx — All Quiet On The Western Front (@allquietmovie) February 19, 2023

4. Elvis - Casting

I don't understand why people are upset about "best casting" for Elvis. It's not about ensemble (for which it's not nominated for SAG next weekend, by the way) 🤷‍♀️

Casting directors took the risk of casting an unknown actor (we all know who was in the running). AB made this movie! pic.twitter.com/9VitjGA4uB — Tiff ⚡ (@LetsAllCalmDwn) February 20, 2023

5. Everything Everywhere All at Once - Editing

‘EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE’ wins Best Editing at the #EEBAFTAs



See the full winners list: https://t.co/6wrsyRiNlr pic.twitter.com/4GSiaPE3oO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 19, 2023

6. Babylon - Production Design

‘BABYLON’ wins Best Production Design at the #EEBAFTAs



See the full winners list: https://t.co/6wrsyRiNlr pic.twitter.com/trvdCD6zbI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 19, 2023

7. Avatar: The Way of Water - Special Visual Effects