Jump into July with India’s legendary "Disco King" Bappi Lahiri. The bedazzled singer and composer is performing infectious hits including ‘Ooh La La’, ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’ and ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ live at Al Nasr Leisureland.



Known equally for his obsession with gold, this chart-topping artist has been a prolific culture creator since the 70s. His career spans multiple generations, working with classic artists including Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar as well as contemporary composers like Tanishk Bagchi.

Date 05 July 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Ice Rink Al Nasr Leisureland Telephone +971 4 246 8829 Ticket price AED100-300 Admission 7:30pm onwards Website http://ae.bookmyshow.com