Bappi Lahiri

Published June 23rd, 2019 - 05:51 GMT
India’s legendary "Disco King" Bappi Lahiri
India’s legendary "Disco King" Bappi Lahiri

Jump into July with India’s legendary "Disco King" Bappi Lahiri. The bedazzled singer and composer is performing infectious hits including ‘Ooh La La’, ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’ and ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ live at Al Nasr Leisureland.

Known equally for his obsession with gold, this chart-topping artist has been a prolific culture creator since the 70s. His career spans multiple generations, working with classic artists including Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar as well as contemporary composers like Tanishk Bagchi.

Date 05 July 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Ice Rink Al Nasr Leisureland
Telephone +971 4 246 8829
Ticket price AED100-300
Admission 7:30pm onwards
Website http://ae.bookmyshow.com

 

Tags:Visit dubaiTo do in DubaiConcerts in Dubai

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now