Barack Obama’s Production Company Releases Details of Collaboration With Netflix

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, has released details of a raft of new productions under their deal with Netflix.

The new slate features both TV and film projects, including a film adaptation of Mohsin Hamid’s acclaimed novel “Exit West.”

The British-Pakistani author’s 2017 book centers on a refugee couple who can transport to other parts of the world through supernatural doorways. The film will reportedly star actor British Riz Ahmed.

According to Reuters, other film projects include a science-fiction movie called “Satellite,” which will be produced with T Street, a production company run by “Star Wars” director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman. Another is “Tenzing,” the story of the Nepalese-Indian man who first reached the summit of Mount Everest with Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand.

“The Young Wife” is a feature film that follows a woman on the day of her wedding who feels out of sync as a storm approaches.

The company also is developing two TV series. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” is a thriller based on a young adult novel by Angeline Boulley about an 18-year-old Ojibwe tribe member who reluctantly goes undercover in a police investigation on her reservation.

The other series is a nature documentary about national parks.