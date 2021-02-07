  1. Home
  3. Barack Obama’s Production Company Releases Details of Collaboration With Netflix

Published February 7th, 2021 - 10:03 GMT
The new slate features both TV and film projects
Obamas set to adapt ‘Exit West’ by author Mohsin Hamid for Netflix

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, has released details of a raft of new productions under their deal with Netflix.

The new slate features both TV and film projects, including a film adaptation of Mohsin Hamid’s acclaimed novel “Exit West.”

The British-Pakistani author’s 2017 book centers on a refugee couple who can transport to other parts of the world through supernatural doorways. The film will reportedly star actor British Riz Ahmed.

According to Reuters, other film projects include a science-fiction movie called “Satellite,” which will be produced with T Street, a production company run by “Star Wars” director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman. Another is “Tenzing,” the story of the Nepalese-Indian man who first reached the summit of Mount Everest with Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand.

“The Young Wife” is a feature film that follows a woman on the day of her wedding who feels out of sync as a storm approaches.

The company also is developing two TV series. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” is a thriller based on a young adult novel by Angeline Boulley about an 18-year-old Ojibwe tribe member who reluctantly goes undercover in a police investigation on her reservation.

The other series is a nature documentary about national parks.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

