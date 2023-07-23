Barbie vs Oppenheimer, who won?

ALBAWABA - Barbie beats Oppenheimer in preview box office records.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's new movie Barbie gained over $22.3 million in previews on Thursday at the box office. box office preview beats Out ‘Oppenheimer.

According to Variety, Barbie is now the second-best blockbuster of 2023, and it doubled Christopher Nolan's movie, Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy.

And per Forbes magazine, Barbie is "projected to gross between $95 million and $110 million at more than 4,200 North American theaters in its opening weekend," while Oppenheimer "pulled in $10.5 million in Thursday previews and is projected to gross roughly $50 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend."

It has been said that Barbie was, in fact, the reason that raised Oppenheimer‘s boat.