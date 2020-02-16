Barefoot and Wearing Hijab.. Ivanka Trump Tours Abu Dhabi's Biggest Mosque.. Watch

Ivanka Trump touched down in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday ahead of a two-day Global Women's Forum in Dubai.

The First Daughter and special adviser to the President, 38, will be the keynote speaker at the event, which takes place on Sunday and Monday.

But on Saturday, she kept busy in Abu Dhabi, meeting with female entrepreneurs and members of the government, including Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan - who is believed to be the Emirates' day-to-day ruler.

Later in the day, Ivanka took a tour of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque,the largest mosque in the country.

The blonde beauty - who converted to Orthodox Judaism upon her 2009 marriage to Jared Kushner - donned a headscarf and a modest metallic silk-blend dress for her visit to the Islamic place of worship.

The $690 dress, from high fashion label Layeur By The Modist, completely covered her knees as she walked barefoot through the structure.

Appearing overwhelmed by the beauty of the mosque, Ivanka looked deep in thought at various points on her tour.

Ivanka earlier attended a women's conference at the Abu Dhabi Louvre in the same outfit.

For that event, she left her trademark blonde tresses free-flowing and added a pair of black suede heels.

She discussed female economic empowerment in the UAE with businesswomen and government officials.

Officials included Reem al-Hashemi, minister of state for international cooperation; Noura al-Kaabi, minister of culture and knowledge development, and Minister of State for Advanced Sciences Sarah al-Amiri.



