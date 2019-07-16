Bark! Check Ahmed Fahmy's New Tattoo

Actor Ahmed Fahmy's love for dogs is no longer hidden from his audience.





He always posts pictures of his dogs and talks about them in his interviews, and he was involved in the opening of a shelter for stray dogs, but it seems his love for dogs has reached a new level!

Fahmi visited a tattoo artist in Cairo, who tattoed the actor's shoulder with a head of a big dog!

Ahmed Fahmy participated in Ramadan 2019 season with the series "Alwad Sayed Al-Shahat" alongside Hana Al Zahed and Mohammed Abdul Rahman.