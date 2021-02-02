Basma Wehbe Meets Amr Diab in Dubai and Reveals the Shocking Reason Behind His Break up With Dina El-Sherbiny!

Guess who Basma Wehbe ran into in the streets of Dubai? You're right it's Amr Diab.

Yesterday, Egyptian anchor Basma Wehbe shared a video on Instagram next to Egyptian songster Amr Diab.

She said: 'Meet the beautiful star whoة I adore. This is the most beautiful coincidence and interview.'

After Wehbe returned to her apartment, she opened up about the break up of the year between Amr Diab and Egyptian actress Dina El-Sherbiny.

At first, Basma hailed Diab and poured him positive qualities such as 'moon, baby, beautiful, down to earth,' then she did the same with El-Sherbiny and said that she's beautiful in every way.

Later in the video, Basma revealed the real reason behind their breakup, saying that it's 'scrutiny and envy.'

She added that people didn't leave them alone and they kept heating them up against each other, just like some talk show hosts.

Wehbe then particularly mentioned anchor Tamer Amin and described him as a 'torch' in the breakup, calling out for people to take a step back and give others some space, confirming that Amr and Dina will not get back to each other.

At the end of the video, Basma said that she advised both Diab and El-Sherbiny to try to compromise, to bridge points of view and not to easily dispense their love.

