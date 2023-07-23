Bassma Boussel attacks dark skinned people

ALBAWABA - Singer Bassma Boussel attacks people with dark brown skin amid her split from her husband Tamer Hosny in a photoshopped picture.

Basma Boussel was a victim of malicious claims as a person faked a post that looked like the singer was the one who posted it.

In the fake post, it read: "In your life, don't love or marry a brown person, because brown people get dirty quickly.

Boussel quickly shared the picture on her Instagram account and assured her fans that the picture is fake and was not posted by her, she said: "This is photoshopped, whoever made this go get a life."

Earlier, the singer attacked her ex-husband Tomer Honsy in a post after Hosny attended his manager, Hala Omar's wedding.

Tamer Hosny shared a video of himself during Hala Omar's wedding to her husband Amr on his Instagram account, where he appeared standing next to her as his arm placed around hers.

In a lengthy comment, Hosny explained how much Hala means to him and wrote: "I've known Hala Omar since she was a kid, she was one of my fans who fought for my name, she was 14 years old and I decided to hire her as a manager instead of hiring a company."

Boussel was not happy with Hosny's post and re-shared the video on her story and wrote: "Only god will can judge you, The respect of a relationship starts with the respect of others, especially if there was someone who was the main reason behind destroying your home and the lives of your children, actions speak louder than words, unfollow forever."