The Batman Gets Delayed Again Due to Covid-19

According to reports on Wednesday, the actor's stuntman and his bubble have to now isolate for ten days, making it the third time coronavirus has impacted production.

Robert tested positive for the virus back in September, while another stunt double had contracted it in November, leading to further delays amid the global pandemic.

According to The Sun, the crew were no longer able to film action scenes at Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire after the stunt double contracted the virus.

A source told the publication: 'Shooting a blockbuster of this scale is difficult enough without the threat of Covid looming large.

'While this proves Warner Bros' testing regime is working, having so many people away from set for ten days is a headache the studio could do without, especially when they are relying on the stunt team to deliver the film's most spectacular scenes.'

The source went on: 'The movie is still on track to wrap next month and when it does, I think everyone will be breathing a sigh of relief.'

At the time, sources claimed the stuntman, who was part of a bubble with nine other crew members, would not return to set until Christmas after they all quarantined for 14 days.

The Batman has already faced heavy delays after production was suspended for six months in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although a source said Robert and the film's other stars were not affected, it was thought that some stunt scenes due to be filmed Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, were postponed until those affected have finished their isolation.

One source said at the time: 'It's pretty disastrous.'

An insider told MailOnline at the time: 'Today is the first day the main production unit has returned to filming and there seem to be no other hiccups at the moment.'

In September, MailOnline revealed that production crew were 'working round the clock' to try and film scenes without Robert after he contracted COVID-19 and was forced to self-isolate for two weeks.

The Hollywood actor, who was understood to have turned up on set with a temperature, had to stay away from filming for 14 days while he recovered.

Colin Farrell is set to take on the villainous role of The Penguin, while Zoe Kravitz stars as Catwoman, alongside Geoffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler.