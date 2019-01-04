'Batwoman' TV Show Pilot With Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose (Twitter)

The CW has ordered a television pilot starring Orange is the New Black and The Meg alum Ruby Rose as the superheroine Batwoman.

Vampire Diaries scribe Caroline Dries wrote the first episode for the potential series and Game of Thrones director David Nutter is set to helm it.

Rose played the outspoken crime fighter in last month's "Elseworlds" DC Crossover event, which connected episodes of the cable network's Supergirl, Flash and Arrow action-dramas.

If Batwoman gets picked up as a full series, it would be the first superhero show to be led by a lesbian character and played by an openly gay actress.