Beautiful Couple! Ex of Muammar Al-Gaddafi's Cousin Najah Almasaeed Appears in First Wedding Photos

Social media pioneers shared wedding pictures of the ex of Muammar Al-Gaddafi's cousin, the poet Najah Almasaeed.

The bride dazzled in a white wedding gown as she arrived at the ceremony next to her handsome groom, Amer Rakkad al-Sardi.

Najah's fans congratulated her via Twitter, asking God to guide her in her new life. One follower said: "congratulations on the marriage ... as though she is wearing white for the first time ... love renews life and feelings."

Najah Almasaeed was the wife of Libyan businessman Walid al-Sayyed Al-Gaddafi, cousin of former Libyan president Muammar Al-Gaddafi. They divorced after having two kids, Jasser and Silwan.

