Because of Her New Love Ahmed! Yasmin Abdelaziz Unfollows Her Brother on Instagram.. Check out His Reaction!

Egyptian actress Yasmin Abdelaziz escalated the dispute with her brother Wael Abdelaziz, after his severe attack of her relationship with actor Ahmed Alawady, especially when they revealed their romance on social media.

In her first reaction, Yasmin unfollowed brother Wael on Instagram, after he disclosed some intimate and private information about her.

Abdelaziz also deleted Wael's picture from Instagram for posting many pictures of her after separating from her ex husband Mohamed Halawa, and the dispute she had with his current wife Riham Haggag.

In return, Wael also unfollowed Yasmin, and followed back Riham Haggag!

Not so long after their feud, Wael retreated the attack on his sister Yasmin, offering his apology in this regard, saying apologitically: "Consider I am completely out of your life."

In a lengthy video posted on Facebook, Wael Abdelaziz explained the reason behind his attack, stating that all he cares for is his sister to be happy, especially after her previous failed marriage.