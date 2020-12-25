Beckhams Family Welcome Their Followers Into Their Cosy Christmas

David and Victoria Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine, were among the stars giving their followers an insight into their cosy family Christmas.

Meanwhile, Rochelle Humes, 31, was up early as she shared some gorgeous family snaps of her three children Alaia, seven, Valentina, three, and Blake, two months, and told fans to 'hold their bubble close'.

Current Tier 4 restrictions mean many areas of the country are only allowed to spend Christmas Day with their household, but the Beckhams appeared delighted to be spending the festive period together in their bubble.

The family were all sporting matching navy pyjamas with white piping, while a couple of members of the brood also chose to rock a pair of Ugg slippers and a hat.

David, 45, stood in the middle of the snap with his daughter Harper, wearing a red and white Santa hat, while two of his sons sported wooly North Face beanie hats.

Beside the snap, he wrote: 'Special moments together as a family. Merry Christmas to everyone.'

David also sent his well-wishes to his mother Sandra and sister Jo, as he wrote in the comments section: 'Miss you and love you mum. Merry Christmas.'

Brooklyn's finance Nicole Peltz, 25, who was absent from the cosy family snap, sweetly wrote: 'Most beautiful family.'

Meanwhile, their son Romeo appeared to also be feeling the festive spirit as he sported a pair of novelty green Christmas tree glasses and a red and green elf hat.

Elsewhere, Rochelle shared an adorable clip of her three kids waking up on Christmas morning, as they enjoyed their first family Christmas following the birth of their newborn son Blake.

Alongside the images, she shared some thoughtful words, and wrote: 'MERRY CHRISTMAS. Another early start for Mama and Papa Humes on Christmas morning...but we wouldn't have it any other way, well perhaps a couple more hours sleep. My babies truly make Christmas magical for me.

'2020 has certainly been the year we all want to forget but also one I'll always remember because of him, my first born son..Happy 1st Christmas Blakey Boy. It's most definitely not the same this year so hold your bubble close, count every blessing and eat ALL the mince pies...sending loads of love. Ps poor fella gets no chill..'

The Beckham's were just one of many families who wanted to share their Christmas moments on social media, as stars including Conor McGregor, Vivienne Westwood and Iskra Lawrence.

The McGregor's had some happy news to share as his fiancee Dee Devlin, 33, held up an ultrasound scan, revealing that they were expecting their third child together.

The UFC fighter posted the adorable picture of the family clad in matching Christmas pyjamas holding an ultrasound scan.

Meanwhile, Vivienne Westwood stayed true to her iconic fashion status, as she sported a bejewelled midi dress with a statement belt which cinched her svelte waist.

She heavily accessorised the look with a red bow broach, black leather gloves and a bow hat, while she boosted her petite frame with a pair of nude heels.

Meanwhile, pregnant Charlotte Dawson and her fiance Matt Sarsfield looked to be having a lovely Christmas Eve together as they posed in matching pyjamas and dressing gowns, while holding up a mini version.

Lauren Goodger and her boyfriend Charles Drury spent their first Christmas together and posed in front of a beautifully decorated tree.

Victoria and David pulled out all the stops for their four children as they kicked off the Christmas Eve festivities with a bang.

In a clip posted to Posh Spice's Instagram on Thursday, she treated fans to a glimpse at the famous family's presents, which were hidden in personalised wooden boxes.

The Beckham clan were also gifted with monogrammed stockings and comfy slippers by UGG as they prepared for the big day.

The special packages were emblazoned with the words: 'SPECIAL DELIVERY, CHRISTMAS EVE FOR THE ATTENTION OF [THEIR NAME] PROPERTY OF SANTA CLAUS, THE NORTH POLE'.

In an earlier video, the youngest of the brood seemed excited as she found the 'magic key' on the Christmas Eve, which was used to open her gift box.

In the morning, Harper prepared to scatter a packet of 'reindeer food' outside as she excitedly awaited the big day.

The youngster carefully read out the instructions which said to sprinkle the contents outside.

Standing in front of a twinkling Christmas tree as Victoria filmed, Harper loudly and clearly read the label on the packet, saying: 'The elf on the shelf gave this to me and it says: Reindeer food

'Sprinkle this reindeer food outside tonight, the moonlight will make it sparkle bright, as the reindeer fly and roam, this will guide them to your home.'

Meanwhile, her father David gave an insight of the further festive treats Harper received on Christmas Eve.

Taking to his Instagram stories, as well as the 'Reindeer Food', David snapped pictures of 'Father Christmas Kisses', Elf Poo' and Reindeer Poo', nothing of the latter: 'Harper Seven laughed a lot this morning.'

Last week, Harper's mum Victoria threw herself into the Elf on the Shelf challenge as she trapped Santa's Little Helper in the freezer.

The designer shared a hilarious video showing her daughter's bewilderment as she found the toy stuck in a block of ice, joking that as she works with Santa Claus she must be 'used to being cold.'

Victoria took to Instagram Stories to share a video from the previous evening as she and husband David prepared the next round of Elf on the Shelf.

The pair revealed they'd trapped the toymaker in a block of ice after storing it in the freezer, with Victoria saying: '[She's gonna be] freaked out when she opens the freezer to get a lollipop out and there's like a frozen elf!'

She captioned the first video: 'Poor frozen elf! He's not going to make it to Christmas at this rate!

The next video then showed the following morning as Harper discovered the elf, and was clearly shocked to see it had become trapped in the freezer.

As Victoria asked: 'Harper what happened?' her daughter replied: 'The elf - its had a murder!'

Zooming in on the elf's ever-smiling face, Victoria said: 'Oh but look - she still looks quite happy!

'Maybe because she's an elf who works with Santa she's used to being cold! Maybe she quite likes it! We have to defrost her.'