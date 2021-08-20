Bella Hadid Always Stays Up-to-Date with the Latest Fashion Trends

She always stays up-to-date with the latest fashion trends.

And Bella Hadid showcased her chic sense of style in a crochet cardigan and crossover jeans on Friday as she grabbed lunch with her boyfriend Marc Kalman at The Wolseley in Mayfair, London.

The catwalk sensation, 24, entered the upscale eatery in her stylish ensemble which highlighted her slender frame.

Bella's faded jeans featured an unusual crisscross waistband, dual zips and red stitching.

The model opted for a halterneck top which revealed her ample cleavage.

Bella completed the look with chunky black boots and a small patent bag nestled beneath her shoulder.

The American beauty wore an eclectic selection of jewellery. She framed her visage with a light slick of make-up and tinted shades.

Her brunette tresses were tucked back in a textured updo as she was seen exiting a taxi with her love.

Meanwhile her art director boyfriend cut a low-key figure in a black top and jeans which he paired with colourful trainers from New Balance. He clutched a trendy leather jacket for the outing.

Earlier in the day, Bella was seen posing with a friendly fan outside of Chiltern Firehouse.

The passerby looked equally stylish in a cobalt blue jumper, relaxed jeans and a silver necklace.

He opened his arms to greet the Victoria's Secret Angel before taking out his camera for a photo.

The starstruck man continued looking at Bella after their brief interaction concluded.

Bella and the art director went Instagram official with their relationship this past July with a now-deleted post made to the model's Instagram page.

The pair looked as if they were deep in conversation as they stepped into a bookshop in Marylebone.

The pair flicked through books while chatting before eventually leaving the store.

Prior to becoming romantically involved with Marc, Bella was in a long-term relationship with The Weeknd, which ended for good in 2019.

The outing comes a few days after Bella hit the town with her brother Anwar, 22, and his girlfriend, pop sensation Dua Lipa.

The group stepped out in Soho, with Bella and Dua, 25, chatting away as they strolled side by side after enjoying dinner.

Bella and Anwar joined their respective partners, Marc and Dua, in a recent trip to Ibiza ahead of their stay in London.

Their romantic getaway came to an end on Monday, as they were spotted leaving the stunning island on a private jet.

Dua and Anwar were first linked in June 2019 and have appeared inseparable ever since.