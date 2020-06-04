Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Back Together?

Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid and Canadian singer The Weeknd are reportedly “in touch” after they’ve called it quits in August 2019, according to tabloid Us Weekly.

The R&B crooner — who was born Abel Tesfaye — and the catwalk star have had a tumultuous on-again off-again relationship since 2015.

“Bella and The Weeknd have been in touch recently,” a source told the magazine.

“Bella isn’t dating anyone at the moment,” the friend revealed to the publication in February.

“She is so busy traveling and working nonstop and she’s mostly focused on her career right now.”

The insider added at the time that “there’s always a possibility that they will get back together down the line.”

In March, the Grammy-winning artist released his fourth studio album “After Hours” and fans were convinced that the 14-track EP was inspired by the 23-year old model.

“‘After Hours’ is a masterpiece. Everyone say thank you Bella Hadid,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Bella Hadid you really make this man write the most beautiful songs,” another fan wrote.