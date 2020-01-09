Bella Hadid Dons Diamond Earrings by Jeweller Amwaj

The 23-year-old was spotted at the Art of Elysium Heaven is Rock and Roll Gala at the Hollywood Palladium this week, and for the occasion rocked a three-piece, black leather get-up that marked a refreshing departure from the traditional pantsuit.

With a little help from her longtime stylist Mimi Cutrell, Hadid made sure to turn heads by donning a pair of flared trousers with a form-fitting vest and a “Matrix” style blazer plucked from the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya collaboration.

The California-bred beauty accessorized the show-stopping look with a matching Les Petits Joueurs cylindrical handbag and square-toed platform boots.

But it was hard to draw away attention from Hadid’s glimmering diamond earrings, courtesy of UAE jeweler Amwaj. Paired with a dazzling choker, the younger sister of Gigi proved that the quickest way to spice up a monochromatic outfit is with a little sparkle.

​

The luxury Emirati brand, which boasts stores in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has also been championed by Olivia Wilde, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez in recent weeks. Actress Kate Beckinsale donned a diamond-encrusted ring from the fine jewelry label for the Warner Bros. x InStyle Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills.