Bella Hadid goes bra-free in new snap

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published April 6th, 2023 - 09:45 GMT
ALBAWABA - Bella Hadid left a little to the imagination in the latest look she shared on her Instagram.

Palestinian model Bella Hadid showed off lots of skin in a new Instagram post she shared on Wednesday, and the model went braless as she modeled in a sheer beige lace top. 

Hadid's breasts could be seen from the top as she looked away from the camera. 

The post featured a collage of videos of her modeling and trying on new clothes she had co-created for the spring collection of the company, About You.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

She captioned her post: "I designed a collection for @aboutyou Get it in now on aboutyou.com. The essentials I had a little feeling you might need it in your closet. Made by me, for you. Thank you to the @aboutyou team for helping me create our second collection together."

 

