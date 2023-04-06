Bella Hadid goes bra-free in new snap

ALBAWABA - Bella Hadid left a little to the imagination in the latest look she shared on her Instagram.

Palestinian model Bella Hadid showed off lots of skin in a new Instagram post she shared on Wednesday, and the model went braless as she modeled in a sheer beige lace top.

Hadid's breasts could be seen from the top as she looked away from the camera.

The post featured a collage of videos of her modeling and trying on new clothes she had co-created for the spring collection of the company, About You.

She captioned her post: "I designed a collection for @aboutyou Get it in now on aboutyou.com. The essentials I had a little feeling you might need it in your closet. Made by me, for you. Thank you to the @aboutyou team for helping me create our second collection together."