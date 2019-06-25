Bella Hadid Images REMOVED from Dubai Mall

Videos and pictures are all over social media of products that were promoted by Bella Hadid being thrown in the trash can.





It all started after the 22-year-old supermodel shared a picture on her Instagram Profile displaying her foot in front of two nation's flags, and it all started a controversy which made citizens of the Gulf area disappointed.

The Dubai Mall posted on their twitter account responding to the issue "Thanks for your concern, We ensure you that our nation and region’s cultural sensitivities are respected. We have brought the matter to the attention of the retailers concerned to take appropriate steps."

Mall of the Emirates has also issued a statement on its Twitter account.

American model Bella Hadid, who is of Palestinian and Dutch descent, wrote a lengthy apology on her Instagram after her image caused an uproar on social media.

The model assured fans that she had not noticed the planes in the background, and her intention was never to "disrespect these airlines, let alone these amazing countries".