Bella Hadid Joins Matthew M. Williams at His First Campaign at "Givenchy"

For designer Matthew M. Williams’s first official campaign at the helm of the Givenchy brand, the artistic director invited a few models and musicians — including supermodels Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner — to style themselves in key pieces from his debut Spring collection to accentuate their distinct personalities.
Part-Palestinian Hadid opted for a beige-toned dress with crystal-embellished cutouts at the elbows and a larger cutout in the back, paired with the brand’s marshmallow slides.
Her brunette lengths are wet-looking, and she rocks a coordinating nude lip and eye combination.
Meanwhile, Jenner strikes a pose wearing a red long-sleeved shirt with coordinating trousers, a thick gold chain and complementary earrings. In another photo, the 25-year-old dons an oversized blazer jacket, tailored trousers and Givenchy’s cult three-toed sandals.
Also included in the campaign is rapper Playboy Carti, who wears a mesh tank top and leather jacket accessorized with a gold chain.
Models Anok Yai and Liam Powers were also invited to put their own spin on the Alyx founder’s first collection for Givenchy.
Inspired by fashion editorials of the 1990s, all of the images for the Spring 2021 ads, which were produced under the supervision of Williams who flew to New York to oversee the shoot, were lenses by German-Korean fashion photographer Heji Shin.
“My ethos is about the luxury of infusing clothes with your own personality, not being worn by them,” Williams said in a statement. “In each of these portraits, a strong character wears a look that reflects who they are: They’re the ones who bring the clothes to life.”
Indeed, it’s not the first time Williams has got his celebrity muses to put their own style spin on his creations.
In October, the Parisian label launched a social media campaign, showcasing its Spring 2021 looks from designer Williams’ debut collection and presented the looks on various celebrities, influencers and models.
The social media campaign starred Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kaia Gerber, Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian West, among many others, who all took selfies wearing pieces from the ready-to-wear collection and uploaded them to their Instagram accounts.
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.