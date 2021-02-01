Bella Hadid Joins Matthew M. Williams at His First Campaign at "Givenchy"

For designer Matthew M. Williams’s first official campaign at the helm of the Givenchy brand, the artistic director invited a few models and musicians — including supermodels Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner — to style themselves in key pieces from his debut Spring collection to accentuate their distinct personalities.

Part-Palestinian Hadid opted for a beige-toned dress with crystal-embellished cutouts at the elbows and a larger cutout in the back, paired with the brand’s marshmallow slides.

Her brunette lengths are wet-looking, and she rocks a coordinating nude lip and eye combination.

Meanwhile, Jenner strikes a pose wearing a red long-sleeved shirt with coordinating trousers, a thick gold chain and complementary earrings. In another photo, the 25-year-old dons an oversized blazer jacket, tailored trousers and Givenchy’s cult three-toed sandals.