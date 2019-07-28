Bella Hadid Looks Sensational in $375 Ssense Monokini

  1. Home
Published July 28th, 2019 - 08:21 GMT
Bella Hadid flaunted her slim, bronzed 5ft9in figure while vacationing with her family on the gorgeous Grecian isle of Mykonos on Saturday.

The 22-year-old IMG Model wowed in a $375 Ssense 'Sex Wax' monokini (designed by Louisa Ballou) alongside her gal pal, Dior special projects manager Fanny Bourdette-Donon.

 

That same morning, the half-Jordanian, half-Dutch beauty and her 24-year-old sister Gigi both wore swimsuits to perform a silly poolside dance. 

Sun kissed: Bella Hadid flaunted her slim, bronzed 5ft9in figure while vacationing with her family on the gorgeous Grecian isle of Mykonos on Saturday

Twinning: The 22-year-old IMG Model wowed in a $375 Ssense 'Sex Wax' monokini alongside her gal pal, Dior special projects manager Fanny Bourdette-Donon (L)

The famous siblings were celebrating the 34th birthday of their half-sister Alana, who shares the same father - real estate millionaire Mohamed Hadid.

'I laughed so hard I spit out my drink!' Alana gushed via Insta-story

'Love you my sissies!'

Missing from Bella's side was her live-in love, The Weeknd, who tweeted Tuesday about his upcoming acting debut in A24's Uncut Gems.  

'Love you my sissies!' The famous siblings were celebrating the 34th birthday of their half-sister Alana, who shares the same father - real estate millionaire Mohamed Hadid

Page Six reported in October that the 29-year-old Canadian crooner (born Abel Tesfaye) shot a club scene with Adam Sandler and rapper Trinidad James at the Meatpacking hotspot, 1Oak.

Directing duo Benny & Josh Safdie's crime thriller - also starring Idina Menzel, Judd Hirsch, and Lakeith Stanfield - screens in September at TIFF and Telluride before a December 13 release.

Hadid was last spotted with the three-time Grammy winner on June 7, and they first fell in love on the 2015 set of his In the Night music video.

On the set: The 29-year-old Canadian crooner reportedly shot a club scene with Adam Sandler and rapper Trinidad James at the Meatpacking hotspot, 1Oak (pictured in October)

 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

