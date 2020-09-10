Bella Hadid is The New Face of 'Dior'

Shortly after Bella Hadid featured in British heritage house Burberry’s Pocket Bag campaign, the part-Palestinian model took to Instagram to share visuals from the new Dior Makeup beauty campaign, in which she is the star.

Lensed by photographer Richard Burbridge, Hadid models the brand’s new 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette and Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara.

Hadid, who is a mainstay on the Dior catwalk, was selected as the face and ambassador for the Parisian label’s beauty range in 2016, joining the likes of Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence, who have also been cast in Dior beauty adverts. Her debut campaign for the brand dropped a year later.

“I shot my first Dior mascara campaign almost four years ago and here we are with (I think) our third mascara together and maybe 10th campaign overall (sic),” Hadid captioned the images on Instagram, adding “feeling beyond blessed today and really just had to express my gratitude. Thank you to my @diormakeup family.”

She also gave a shout out to Peter Philips, the creative director of Christian Dior Makeup, thanking him for being the “best teacher, friend and work partner.”

Indeed, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid hasn’t let the global health pandemic slow her down. In fact, she’s been as busy as ever, in spite of the restrictions brought about by the coronavirus.

In addition to her latest work with Burberry and Dior, the California-bred model also recently appeared in a fashion campaign for fine jewelry label Bulgari, shot by Brooklyn-based photographer Tyler Mitchell, as well as the new Michael Kors Summer 2020 advert.

She was also the star of Calvin Klein’s Spring 2020 campaign for its CK Swim range. Lensed by English fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, the advert depicts Hadid posing inside a turquoise swimming pool, against the backdrop of a white-washed wall, wearing pieces from the brand’s new swimwear collection.

And who can forget the now-iconic Jacquemus Spring 2020 campaign that was shot entirely via Facetime?

When Hadid wasn’t fronting campaigns for prestigious fashion houses, she was appearing on the pages of renowned publications including Vogue Italia and British Vogue.