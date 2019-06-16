Bella Hadid Rocks a Glittering Black Bra at a Versace Runway

And Bella and Gigi Hadid were at it again as they took to the catwalk for Versace's show during Milan Men's Fashion Week on Saturday.





While Bella, 22, looked sensational and showed off her taut abs in a glittering black bra and blazer, Gigi, 24, turned heads in a leather mac as they joined their fellow models in the Italian city.

​

Making her mark at the show, Bella rocked the cleavage-baring black number with aplomb, teaming the bra with a glittering tailored blazer and matching trousers.

The top of the star's matching underwear was seen poking out from the trouser's waistband, with the bottoms featuring a gold chain detail.

Adding height to her already lofty frame, Bella strutted her stuff in a pair of pointed heels in a matching shimmering black hue to her ensemble.

Adding a touch of bling to the outfit, Bella wore chunky, round gold studs and a matching necklace.

The Victoria's Secret bombshell's brunette tresses were styled in a wet-look side parting, while her striking features were accentuated with a subtle make-up palette, which included glossy, nude lips.

Bella stared straight ahead and put on a confident display as she showcased her slender fame and toned midriff on the catwalk.

Meanwhile, her older sister Gigi was more covered up, opting for a mid-length leather mac which featured large pockets and a black belt tied above her waist.

Adding an androgynous feel to her outfit, Gigi rocked a blue shirt underneath as well as a black tie.

The stunner completed her look with a pair of black, pointed stilettos and a embellished round studs.

Like her sister, Gigi also sported a sleek side parting, while her make-up featured a dramatic smokey eye.

A day earlier, the duo were in full glam mode they stormed the catwalk for LUISAVIAROMA in dramatic ensembles.

It's been a busy few months for the catwalk darlings, as the duo have attended the likes of the Oscars, global fashion weeks and the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Meanwhile their reality star mom - Yolanda Hadid - is currently enjoying a break on the beach in Tahiti.

The Hadid matriarch is very close to her daughters - so much so that in 2017 she bought a farm in Pennsylvania to be closer to her girls when they work in Manhattan.

The Dutch beauty, 55, is also mother to son Anwar Hadid, 19, with the youngest Hadid sibling also branching into the family business of modelling.

Meanwhile, the Versace show also saw fellow model Stella Maxwell stun on the coveted runway.

The Victoria's Secret Angel, 29, cut a striking figure as she flaunted her model prowess in a very quirky ensemble during the presentation.

Stella flashed her toned abs in a black car print blouse, which was adorned with red vehicles and left unbuttoned from the bottom upwards.

She teamed the shirt with a baby pink mini skirt which also boasted the same pattern, while highlighting her very lithe limbs.

The model added further inches to her statuesque frame with a pair of towering black platform heels, which featured bucked straps across the front.

She accessorised the ensemble with a silver body chain and a chunky silver choker-style necklace which had the brand's name embossed into the metal.

Stella sleeked her blonde locks back off her face in a wet-look style and highlighted her pretty features with light touches of nude make-up.

Meanwhile, newly single Irina Shayk, 33, turned up the heat in a slinky, leopard print mini dress.

The supermodel oozed sexiness in the perilously plunging gown which showed off her shimmering black bra underneath.

Irina looked confident as she strutted her stuff in the short, shimmering number, which also showcased her endless pins to perfection.

Adding height to her frame, Irina tottered around in a pair of glittering, black wedge shoes.

The star added a touch of bling with an array of gold jewellery including a body chain, necklace, rings and stud earrings.

The beauty's brunette tresses were styled into a slick side parting, while her features were accentuated with with subtle, but effective make-up.

Irina put on a defiant display as she posed and pouted on the catwalk amidst her personal heartbreak.

Her appearance comes following her split with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, 44, earlier this month.

It's claimed that the model and Bradley continue to put on a united front for the sake of their two-year-old daughter Lea.

A source has told People the pair, who split after four years together, spend time together 'as a family' for their toddler.

'For Lea's sake, they keep spending time together as a family,' a source told the site. 'Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter.'

They want her to live a normal life, be surrounded by friends and thrive through play. They are both wonderful parents,' the source indicated.

The sizzling show featured an array of eclectic and eye-catching looks, which were part of the new Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Several models sported androgynous looks with smart, tailored ensembles in shades of grey, blue and black.

While a more quirky style was seen in an array of outfits which saw a plethora of colours, patterns and materials.

The collection was the brainchild of renowned designer Donatella Versace, who made a glam appearance at the end of the show.

Donatella caught the eye in a bright, canary yellow shirt and brown and yellow zebra print flared trousers.

Her platinum tresses were styled to perfection while she sported her signature, dramatic smokey eye.

The fashionista looked delighted with the show as she smiled and waved to the audience.