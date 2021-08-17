Bella Hadid Showcases 'Wet Look' in See-Through White Dress

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 17th, 2021 - 11:24 GMT
Bella Hadid Poses in a Di Petsa Wet Look Dress and Yeezys
Bella Hadid Poses In See-Through 'Wet Look' Dress

 

Bella Hadid’s see-through dress was created using Di Petsa’s signature “wet” effect.

Hadid shared a series of Instagram snaps on Sunday, showcasing flawless body in a $2.840  see-through wet look mini-dress from Dimitra Petsa.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

The model paired her outfit with Yeezy Foam Runners and gold jewelry and styled her hair in a sleek updo.

This is not the first time Bella wore a daring dress. Back in June, she attended the Dior Homme Menswear show at Paris Fashion Week where she paired a see-through black top with snakeskin pants.

Dimitiri’s designs emulate bodily fluids like sweat, urine and even breast milk, giving the illusion of a ‘wet look’.

Dimitri soaks a stretchy fabric in water and then leaves it to drape over a mannequin. She then carefully and timeously pins the folds and air bubbles the wetness creates in the material, which she later sews by hand.

Other celebs wowed the 'wet look' including self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox and Bella's big sister Gigi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Di Petsa 🌊 (@dipetsa)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Di Petsa 🌊 (@dipetsa)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

 


