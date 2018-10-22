Bella Hadid Shows Off Bikini Body in Malibu

Bella Hadid returned to her native Los Angeles over the weekend (Source: bellahadid / Instagram )

IMG Model Bella Hadid returned to her native Los Angeles over the weekend to soak up 'a few more minutes of Vitamin D before' returning to 'the cold' of Manhattan.

The bicoastal 22-year-old - who was raised in Malibu and Santa Barbara - flaunted her bikini body in a pink two-piece while visiting a Malibu home on Friday.

The half-Jordanian, half-Dutch socialite was glued to her phone while sunning her slim 5ft9in figure in a cheeky thong and matching bandeau.

Bella went make-up free beneath her brown sunglasses and she rocked large gold hoop earrings, bracelet, and rings for her sunbathing session.

It's hard to believe Hadid takes '30 pills and self-administers two shots a day in the keester' just to properly function with her Lyme Disease - according to InStyle.

The True Religion collaborator was joined in the hot tub by a brunette in a green string bikini and a blonde in a white and purple swimsuit.

The Malibu High School grad grew up in wealth and privilege thanks to her millionaire parents, real estate developer Mohamed and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Yolanda.

Bella kept her shoulder-length brunette locks off her face by braiding it into in a partial updo inspired by cornrows.

Hadid - who boasts 21.5M Instagram/Twitter followers - made sure to share a flattering snap of herself reclining in the terry cloth swimwear.

On Saturday night, the Parsons School of Design drop-out indulged in a pasta dish at Madeo Restaurant alongside her older half-sisters Marielle and Alana as well as their 69-year-old father

It was a belated family birthday bash for the self-described sneakerhead - who technically celebrated on October 9 with her 54-year-old mother, older sister Gigi, and on-again boyfriend The Weeknd.

Meanwhile, Bella's younger brother Anwar Insta-storied a video of himself Saturday smoking a joint, which he captioned: 'My dad is blocked from watching this.'

By Sunday morning, the globe-trotting glamazon was already back in New York where temperatures dipped down to 48F.

Hadid was likely eager to back to work and reunite with the 28-year-old Grammy winner (Abel Tesfaye), whom she's been romancing on and off since 2015.