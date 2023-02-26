Bella personally delivers donations for Quake survivors

ALBAWABA - Palestinian model Bella Hadid shared pictures as she arrived to New York City's Turkish house to deliver supplies for Turkey and Syria earthquake survivors.

Supermodel Bella Hadid showed her humble side as she volunteered to help the survivors of deadly Syria and Turkey earthquake.

And in the pictures shared by the 26-year-old, she was seen carrying large cardboard boxes full of medications, food, clothes, pampers and many more aid supplies.

Both Turkey and Syria suffered 6.3 and 5.8 earthquakes leaving many injured and more than 47,000 people killed.

Hadid captioned her post: "Blankets diapers and sleeping bags." and added two flag emojis of both Syria and Turkey.