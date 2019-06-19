Bella Thorne Shows Off New Body Art

The 21-year-old displayed a small patch of text inked across her right leg in an Instagram snap of herself lounging on a couch.

'Paint me like one of your American girls Ps. Peep the leg tat,' she wrote in the caption to her sizzling Instagram post.

Her post came after Bella released her own nude photos after a hacker threatened to leak the NSFW shots without her consent.

In response to a comment inquiring what the writing said, Bella wrote: 'just let go,' and 'Hand on for dear life'.

The caption was a cheeky nod to Kate Winslet's line in Titanic urging Leonardo DiCaprio to 'draw me like one of your French girls,' aka nude.

Her quip comes after a hacker got hold of some nudes of Bella - which she then preemptively released herself on Saturday.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she fiercely denounced her hacker, announcing that she 'took my power back' and called the FBI on the person who wronged her.

On The View this Monday, Whoopi Goldberg criticized Bella, saying: 'I don't care how old you are... you don't take nude photos of yourself.'

Bella posted an emotional Instagram video in which she broke down in tears while responding to Whoopi's remarks about her.

'Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they're disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you,' said the Famous In Love star to the Oscar winner.

'If I go drinking and dancing looking sexy do I deserve to be raped too?' demanded Bella in a caption written across her video.

Bella's many tattoos include hearts on her palm and collarbone and the phrase WILD KITTY spelled out across the backs of her calves.

She has also got a set of whiskers inked across the inside of her right hand index finger and a cat behind one hear, among other pieces of body art.