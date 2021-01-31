Bella Thorne Spends 100K Dollars on Customized Necklace

The 23-year-old actress commissioned Pristine Jewelers to create her a custom Cuban link necklace with thorns, which cost close to the six-figure sum.



The necklace features seven green stones and is 55 carats, TMZ reports.



And it's no surprise Bella was able to drop such a huge sum on the piece of jewellery as it was previously revealed she made $1 million on OnlyFans in just 24 hours, by charging her fans and subscribers $20 (£15) per month for the paid-for content available on the site.



Bella previously revealed she decided to join OnlyFans because she can "fully control" her "image", be herself, and not have to worry about bullies.



She explained: "OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me."



The former Disney star filmed a racy video to announce she had joined OnlyFans, in which she posed in a bikini and donned a diamond choker necklace featuring the word "sex".



She said: "OnlyFans is a safe place for me to be Bella. To be who I am without judgement. Without censorship. It's FINALLY my decision to decide how I interact with my fans. (sic)"