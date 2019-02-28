Bella Thorne Splits up From Girlfriend Tana Mongeau
The Couple date for a year (Source: Tanamongeau , Bellathorne / Instagram)
Bella Thorne says she split from YouTube star Tana Mongeau.
The 21-year-old actress confirmed in a tweet Tuesday she called it quits with Mongeau after a year of dating.
"Tana and I aren't together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.
Mongeau, who has over 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube, confirmed the split in a post on her own account.
"i love her forever don't get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don't rly wanna talk on it.. there's no negativity at all," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.
Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) February 26, 2019
i love her forever don’t get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don’t rly wanna talk on it.. there’s no negativity at all.
