Is Bella Thorne's Boyfriend 'Too Sexy' for her?

Bella Thorne thought her new boyfriend was too sexy for her.



The 21-year-old actress started dating musician Benjamin Mascolo, 26, in April after they met at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California, and she admitted to feeling an intense physical attraction when they first met.



She told Vanity Fair Italia: "On our first date I played the 21 Questions game. I asked him what his favorite position was, what was his biggest insecurity, what was his favorite food. It's a game you usually play with your friends, not with your date. But I wanted to quickly know if we could work as a couple.



"But he said things like he was not romantic at all, that he didn't like to send a woman flowers. But I surrendered anyway. During our dinner together I couldn't stop staring at him, I thought he was too sexy for me."



Bella broke up with musician Mod Sun after an argument at Coachella and she admitted that she was going through a "wild and emotional period" when she met Benjamin and she was probably crying when they first met.







She said: "The best gift Ben gave me was when we first met. I was definitely going through a really wild and emotional period, my brain felt really haywire and quite on the edge. I thought I was going to really scare him away. I'm pretty sure when he met me I was crying. It's really hard for me to get out of those dark places and Ben is always there to get me out of them, which is very sweet."



Although Bella and Benjamin first met in person this year at Coachella, they had been communicating online for the past three years.



She said: "We met online three years ago. He says I was the first one to comment one of his pictures on Instagram. It didn't go like that, but I let him say that. I gave him my number, we wanted to meet in person.



"But every time Ben happened to be in Los Angeles, I was away for work. And when I went to Italy he wasn't there. We finally met at the Coachella festival."



And things have moved fast, with Bella already declaring her love for her beau.



She said: "I accidentally slipped out the 'I love you'. It was definitely an accident. We were in a car, basically talking about nothing, doing nothing, singing all day in our four-hour drive and I just say, 'Guys, I think I love him.'"



However, their relationship isn't perfect and Bella says there are many obstacles in their path.

She explained: "There are obstacles in our relationship: we live in different continents, we are both famous and so on. But you have to try to make it work, otherwise it just doesn't make sense for me.



"Many people would like us to split. Let's say he goes out one night and someone takes a picture of him where he looks like he's flirting with another girl while he is actually just talking to her... And then there are fans. If my fans and his fans wouldn't get along, it would be a problem of our relationship."