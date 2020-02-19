Ben Affleck Admits He Regrets His Divorce From Jennifer Garner

The 47-year-old actor split from Jennifer in June 2015 and settled their divorce in October 2018, but Ben has now confessed splitting from the 'Peppermint' star - with whom he has Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven - came at a dark time in his life which he now regrets.





He said: "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce."



The 'Justice League' star split from Jennifer following his battle with alcohol addiction, and says that whilst his drinking was under control when he was married to Jennifer, it became a problem when their "marriage was falling apart".



He explained: "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.



"I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems."



And whilst the star was happy to talk about his past, he did note it isn't "healthy" for him to dwell on his mistakes.



Speaking to The New York Times, he said: "It's not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures - the relapses - and beat myself up. I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you've got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward."



Meanwhile, Ben entered rehab in August 2018 to battle his addiction head on.



When he left the facility, the 'Way Back' actor - who has been to rehab several times in the past - wrote on Instagram: "This week I completed a forty-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. (sic)"