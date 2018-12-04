Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon and More! Handful of Celebrities in Dubai Charity Gala

The Oscar-award-winning American actress is not new at championing humanitarian causes. (Source: AFP)

A handful of celebrities will be in Dubai on Friday for the Brilliant Is Beautiful charity gala,sponsored by Swiss luxury watch brand Bovet 1822.

Proceeds go to Dubai Cares and the Brilliant Is Beautiful Global Fund for Women and Girls’ Education.

Ben Stiller

The American actor and producer has appeared in numerous comedy blockbusters in Hollywood. He is a board member of the Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ), a US-based non-profit organization.

Susan Sarandon

The Oscar-award-winning American actress is not new at championing humanitarian causes. She was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1999 and was a recipient of the Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Award in 2006.

Sarah Ferguson

The Duchess of York, otherwise known as Fergie, is one of the event’s hosts. The writer, film producer and TV personality is mother of the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Madeleine Stowe

Also an APJ board member, Stowe appeared mostly on American TV shows before she became known for her role in “Stakeout,” a crime-comedy film in 1987.

Caroline Stanbury

Now based in Dubai, the actress is known for her role on the British TV show “Ladies of London.” She is also is a member of APJ’s advisory board.

Kris Fade

This Australian-Lebanese radio jock is the event’s MC. He hosts his own breakfast radio show, which airs on 104.4 Virgin Radio Dubai.