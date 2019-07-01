Benjamin Ampen at Startup Grind

Published July 1st, 2019 - 11:58 GMT
Startup Grind is a global community dedicated to connecting, promoting and nurturing startups. Its Dubai chapter regularly hosts inspiring talks by established game changers in the region to mentor emerging businesses and entrepreneurs. The latest speaker on the list is Benjamin Ampen, the Managing Director of Twitter MENA.

Benjamin Ampen has been a key figure in growing Twitter’s sales activities in France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy. In 2015, he joined as the MENA Head of Revenue to lead Twitter’s growth and revenue performance in the region. Prior to Twitter, Ampen worked at Google as an Industry Manager, following roles at Universal McCann and Detecon Consulting. Hear him share his experiences at In5.

Date 09 July 2019
Category Business
Venue In5, Dubai Internet City
Ticket price Free
Admission 6-8pm
Website https://www.startupgrind.com/events/details/startup-grind-dubai-presents-we-are-hosting-benjamin-ampen-twitter-mena/#/

 

