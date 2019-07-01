Benjamin Ampen at Startup Grind

Startup Grind is a global community dedicated to connecting, promoting and nurturing startups. Its Dubai chapter regularly hosts inspiring talks by established game changers in the region to mentor emerging businesses and entrepreneurs. The latest speaker on the list is Benjamin Ampen, the Managing Director of Twitter MENA.



Benjamin Ampen has been a key figure in growing Twitter’s sales activities in France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy. In 2015, he joined as the MENA Head of Revenue to lead Twitter’s growth and revenue performance in the region. Prior to Twitter, Ampen worked at Google as an Industry Manager, following roles at Universal McCann and Detecon Consulting. Hear him share his experiences at In5.

Date 09 July 2019 Category Business Venue In5, Dubai Internet City Ticket price Free Admission 6-8pm Website https://www.startupgrind.com/events/details/startup-grind-dubai-presents-we-are-hosting-benjamin-ampen-twitter-mena/#/