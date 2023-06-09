Beren Gökyıldız slammed for her revealing dress

  1. Home
Published June 9th, 2023 - 10:39 GMT
Gökyıldız got attacked by social media

ALBAWABA - child actress, Beren Gökyıldız got attacked by social media users for wearing a revealing gown that is not appropriate for her age. 

14 year-old actress Beren Gökyıldız deleted her latest Instagram post after wearing a black silk dress with a high thigh slit, gloves, full make up look and accessorized with a hand bag and high heels.

The picture comes as a post for her to celebrate her graduation, and even though the Turkish actress received congratulations from her followers, she face a lot of criticism from internet trolls who described her look as inappropriate for her age, and that she was wearing a daring look.

Gökyıldız is known for starring in the Turkish series Mother and Kocamın Ailesi.
 

Tags:Turkish starsBeren Gökyıldız

