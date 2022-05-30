Beren Saat Opens up About Her New Movie With Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ

Turkish actress Beren Saat revealed the developments of her upcoming movie with Turkish star Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ.

Saat said that she will film the scenes with her colleague Tatlıtuğ this summer, and preparations for filming are still ongoing.

She added that the film will be shown later on one of the film platforms.

The actress said that recently she was subjected to a large number of criticism from the public, after she compared the Islamic veil (Hijab) to "glue", as it eliminates the mind of women, as she put it.

The untitled film is written by Nuran Evren Şit and produced by Netflix. It will be filmed in the United States, specifically in New York.

The duo had made their last artistic cooperation in the 2010 TV series “Aşk-ı Memnu” (The Forbidden Love), which achieved great success in the Arab world.