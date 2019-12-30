Beren Saat Performs a Sex Scene in Her New Netflix Series The Gift (Photos)

  1. Home
Published December 30th, 2019 - 09:58 GMT
The series has been a huge success since it was shown
Fans of Turkish actress Beren Saat had been waiting for her new series The Gift on Netflix, that stirred great controversy over her sex scenes.

One of them shows Beren, who plays the role of Attia, in a love scene with actor Metin Akdülger, who plays the role of Attia's fiancé.

On the other hand, the series has been a huge success since it was launched on the network on December 27, 2019.

