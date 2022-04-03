Beren Saat Raises Controversy as She Mocks The 'Hijab' While Talking About Equality

Turkish star "Beren Sat" sparked a great controversy on social media, after her recent statements about equality between men and women, during the Environmental Climate Summit in Ankara.

Saat was accompanied by her husband, singer Kenan Doğlu, at the Environmental Climate Summit, for Beren Sat to receive the "Goodwill Ambassador" award.

بيرين سات وزوجها كنان دوغلو يحصلان على جائزة "سفير النوايا الحسنة" في حدث قمة المناخ البيئي في انقرة#berensaat pic.twitter.com/LW56nO5sNa — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) March 30, 2022

While receiving the award, the actress spoke about gender equality, however, she made a major attack on Islamic beliefs, where she mocked the Islamic veil (Hijab) , describing it as the glue that always covers the luminous minds of women.

full translation of what #berensaat said . propoganda is being spread against her pic.twitter.com/vSRTiaOnnf — phxsphenes (@phxsphenes1) April 1, 2022

The 38-year-old was widely criticized by social media followers, especially Twitter, for her attack and mockery of Islamic beliefs.

It seems clear that Beren is always trying to provoke a great controversy through her bold statements, as she had previously officially announced her retirement from TV series, because it sets limits and laws for bold shots, while series on platforms enjoy complete freedom through which any existing scene can be made.