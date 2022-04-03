Beren Saat Raises Controversy as She Mocks The 'Hijab' While Talking About Equality

  1. Home
Published April 3rd, 2022 - 11:09 GMT
Beren Saat
The 38-year-old was widely criticized
Beren Saat mocks the Hijab

Turkish star "Beren Sat" sparked a great controversy on social media, after her recent statements about equality between men and women, during the Environmental Climate Summit in Ankara.

Saat was accompanied by her husband, singer Kenan Doğlu, at the Environmental Climate Summit, for Beren Sat to receive the "Goodwill Ambassador" award.

While receiving the award, the actress spoke about gender equality, however, she made a major attack on Islamic beliefs, where she mocked the Islamic veil (Hijab) , describing it as the glue that always covers the luminous minds of women.

The 38-year-old was widely criticized by social media followers, especially Twitter, for her attack and mockery of Islamic beliefs.

It seems clear that Beren is always trying to provoke a great controversy through her bold statements, as she had previously officially announced her retirement from TV series, because it sets limits and laws for bold shots, while series on platforms enjoy complete freedom through which any existing scene can be made.

 


