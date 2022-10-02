Is Beren Saat Secretly a Lesbian?

Internet trolls attack Turkish actress Beren Saat after new photos of her are shared online.

Beren Saat got accused of being a part of the LBTQ community after a picture of her with a person who is allegedly transgender surfaced around the internet.

And now, fans are speculating that Beren Saat might be gay because of the people she hangs out with, as the person she was taking a picture with was wearing a ripped top, and jeans and had what it looks like a goth look.

Some cyberbullying increased as social media users were 'not happy with who Beren Saat hangs out with, and why she supports the gay community.

And all this internet buzz happened because of the picture of Beren Saat and her friend.

Beren Saat and Her Legal Issues

Beren Saat has been recently going through some legal trouble, as a recent theft case has been filed against her.

In detail, the famous Turkish star Beren Saat is facing legal problems and accusations of theft, after her show 'Atiye' was aired.

Turkish writer Ece Ozbash has accused the makers of "Atiye" of plagiarizing her novel "Sihrin Kovulmuş Melekleri.

And the Turkish "Khabar Global" website stated that Ozbash's lawyer, Tolga Hasan, as saying that they found a match between the events of the novel published in 2017, and the series that was presented by Netflix in December 2019.