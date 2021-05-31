  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Beren Saat Steals the Spotlight in Black Swimsuit With Husband Kenan Doğulu in Bodrum (Pi…

Beren Saat Steals the Spotlight in Black Swimsuit With Husband Kenan Doğulu in Bodrum (Pictures)

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published May 31st, 2021 - 10:16 GMT
Beren Saat black swimsuit siyah mayosu Bodrum Kenan Doğulu

Beren Saat and Kenan Doğulu, who survived the crisis in their marriage, have officially opened the holiday season.

Also ReadWhere Is the Mic? Beren Saat To Debut Her First Song Along With Husband Kenan DoğuluWhere Is the Mic? Beren Saat To Debut Her First Song Along With Husband Kenan Doğulu

The couple travelled to Bodrum for both business and leisure, was spotted by paparazzi swimming the day before.

Beren Saat (37) and Kenan Doğulu (46), one of the most talked-about couples in the last period and frequently brought to headlines with the crises in their marriage, caught the lenses during their holiday in Bodrum.

According to the news of Ali Keser from Posta; The couple went to Bodrum for a magazine shoot.

Accompanied by their close friend, Belgium Bilgin, the duo stay in a hotel in Torba.

The couple who were viewed on the hotel's beach the day before were in good mood.

Also ReadWhere Is the Mic? Beren Saat To Debut Her First Song Along With Husband Kenan DoğuluBeren Saat Branded as a Lesbian Because of This Picture on Her Instagram

Here are other snaps from the Beren and Kenan's vacation.

Beren Saat black swimsuit siyah mayosu Bodrum Kenan Doğulu


Beren Saat black swimsuit siyah mayosu Bodrum Kenan Doğulu
Beren Saat black swimsuit siyah mayosu Bodrum Kenan Doğulu

Beren Saat black swimsuit siyah mayosu Bodrum Kenan Doğulu
Beren Saat black swimsuit siyah mayosu Bodrum Kenan Doğulu
Beren Saat black swimsuit siyah mayosu Bodrum Kenan Doğulu
Beren Saat black swimsuit siyah mayosu Bodrum Kenan Doğulu

Tags:Beren SaatKenan DoğuluTurkey

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...