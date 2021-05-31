Beren Saat Steals the Spotlight in Black Swimsuit With Husband Kenan Doğulu in Bodrum (Pictures)

Beren Saat and Kenan Doğulu, who survived the crisis in their marriage, have officially opened the holiday season.

The couple travelled to Bodrum for both business and leisure, was spotted by paparazzi swimming the day before.

Beren Saat (37) and Kenan Doğulu (46), one of the most talked-about couples in the last period and frequently brought to headlines with the crises in their marriage, caught the lenses during their holiday in Bodrum.

According to the news of Ali Keser from Posta; The couple went to Bodrum for a magazine shoot.

Accompanied by their close friend, Belgium Bilgin, the duo stay in a hotel in Torba.

The couple who were viewed on the hotel's beach the day before were in good mood.

Here are other snaps from the Beren and Kenan's vacation.















