Berk Oktay listens to this Egyptian singer

ALBAWABA - Berk Oktay reveals he loves listening to Amr Diab.

In a new Interview by ET Bil Arabi with Turkish model Burk Oktay, the artist revealed he is a fan of Amr Diab, and his favorite song by the Egyptian singer is called "Tamalli Maak."

Oktay laughed as he jokingly tried to sing the song.

The interviewer asked the Turkish star if he knows any Arabic words, and Oktay replied: "Yallah, Habibi, and Mashallah."

Oktay has a huge fan base in the Arab world and is known for starring in Turkish series that was heavily successful in the Middle East, such as Benim Hala Umudum Var, İlişki Durumu: Karışık, and his current show that gained wide recognition, Yasak Elma.