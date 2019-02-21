The Best of Food and Music This Month in Dubai

Explore these top spots for world-class dishes and tunes (Shutterstock)

Whether you’re looking for food with side of fun or fun with a side of food, Dubai has something on offer for any and every kind of evening. Kudos to those taking Dubai Food Festival (DFF) as an excuse to munch their way through the city’s world-class culinary landscape, but if you're someone who likes to add live music to the blend, here's a list of restaurants where you can find good food and great tunes this DFF.

Nola

It’s no surprise that Nola is at the top of our list. Designed in the image of New Orleans, this restaurant celebrates the city’s legacy as a hub for extraordinary cuisine, music and culture. Nola’s contemporary bohemian vibes are a welcoming respite for all tastes and sensibilities, as is its mouthwatering menu featuring traditional fare from Louisiana. Pair that with its weekend jazz nights, and you have an inimitable dinner and dance scene.

Where: Nola, Armada BlueBay Hotel, Jumeirah Lake Towers

Hotel Cartagena

Hotel Cartagena is JW Marriott Marquis’ vivacious Latin American eatery. Grand and glamorous, this spot’s tropics-inspired interiors are matched only by its panoramic views of the city skyline. There’s zest in everything – from an explorative menu that puts a modern spin on traditional Latin American dishes to vibrant, on-theme entertainment complete with live drummers and dancers in elaborate costumes.

Where: Hotel Cartagena, JW Marriott Marquis, Sheikh Zayed Road

GIA

Italian food meet jazz moods at Downtown Dubai’s GIA. Here, Italian culinary traditions take inspiration from the country’s central Lazio region for a modernised flavour palette. The ingredients are fresh and the sights are breathtaking (GIA boasts unobstructed views of the Dubai Fountain), but it’s the smooth, live jazz music that tops off the symphonic dining experience.

Where: GIA, Ground Floor, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Treej Cafe

Dubai’s extensive culinary offerings can take your tastebuds far from home, but if you’re in search of some local flavour, Treej Café is the place to be. This La Mer-based restaurant marries authentic Emirati recipes with modern cooking techniques for a dining experience that satisfies all generations. In the spirit of the Dubai Food Festival, this eatery is adding artists, poets and storytellers to bring to life the nation’s traditions and history throughout the evening on 9 March.

Where: Treej Café, La Mer

PizzaExpress Live

At PizzaExpress Live, if laid-back is what you want, laid-back is what you get. The international pizza chain has jazzed up two of its venues and menus in Dubai with a side of live music that makes for a fabulous night out. The region’s talented jazz artists and soul singers grace the stage every evening, enhancing the restaurant’s signature fresh pizzas, dough balls and pasta. Fill up on good vibes, good food and good company without spending a fortune.

Where: PizzaExpress Live, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai, Business Bay & Jazz@PizzaExpress, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers

Gharana

It’s not only Gharana’s rich aromas and spices that evoke memories of North India but its in-house five-piece band as well. The award-winning restaurant's authentic flavours are enhanced with a live band that plays a diverse repertoire of tunes, from Rahat's gut-wrenching ghazals to canonised classics by Mukesh. While Gharana’s scene may be nostalgia-inducing for guests from the subcontinent, it’s also a genuinely immersive experience for anyone looking for an authentic taste of Indian culture.

Where: Gharana, Holiday Inn Dubai, Al Barsha

