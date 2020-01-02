Beyonce Shares a 2019 Recap Video on Her Instagram

On Dec. 31, multi Grammy award-winning artist Beyonce dropped what she calls a 2019 ‘Bey-cap’ on her Instagram in celebration of the New Year.

The clip is filled with personal footage documenting the past 12 months of her life set to the soundtrack of her song “Mood 4 Eva” with Childish Gambino, Oumou Sangare and her husband, Jay Z.

Among the moments highlighted were her daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s fourth birthday, the 2019 Brit Awards, her acclaimed Coachella performance, “The Lion King” premiere and sitting courtside at a slew of basketball games with her rapper husband.

The fast-moving clip also featured plenty of cameos from the region’s Arab designers, who memorably dressed the “Single Ladies” hitmaker on a number of different occasions throughout the year.

There was the floor-length, gold sequined gown from Kuwaiti couturier Yousef Al-Jasmi that she wore to the opening of the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Also featured was the purple, croc-effect Ida handbag from Dubai-based accessories label L’Afshar Queen B chose to accessorize her checkered EnaGancio suit at an exclusive art event hosted by producer Swizz Beatz.

And who can forget the embellished “Lion King” inspired ensemble custom-made by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, which she wore to her mother Tina Knowles Lawson’s annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California?

The superstar clearly rates talent from the Middle East. While she can – and does – have her pick from any of the globe’s thousands of designers, the singer and actor has routinely turned to labels from the region in recent years, and the 2019 ‘Bey-cap’ further proves that.