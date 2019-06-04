Beyonce Wears a Lioness-Themed Costume Created by Lebanese Designer

The event was based on the theme “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” inspired by Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Lion King,” in which Beyoncé voices the queen lioness, Nala.





The dramatic custom-made Georges Hobeika ensemble featured a gold-sequined catsuit complete with an embellished bodice boasting the face of a lion.

Feathers cascaded over the singer’s shoulders and she donned gold cuffs on each wrist, as well as a shimmering gold cape.

“The iconic @beyonce embodying a fierce lioness for the Wearable Art Gala,” the fashion house proudly captioned a post on Instagram.