Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Want to Help Musicians Affected With Coronavirus

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are releasing cloth face masks to raise money for musicians affected by coronavirus.

The 'bad guy' hitmaker, the 'god is a woman' singer and the 'Yummy' star are just some of the stars who have designed their own face masks to support the charity Helping Musicians UK.

Alongside the products, they wrote: "100 per cent of the net proceeds from the sale of this product will be donated to the musicians benevolent fund, working as Help Musicians UK, with a minimum donation per product sold of £8/€8/$8 ... Helping Musicians UK is an independent UK charity for professional musicians of all genres, from starting out through to retirement."

Each mask, which costs £15, features the artist's name or an iconic symbol relating to the artist. Ariana's mask features a single teardrop, which is a nod towards her 'no tears left to cry' era, whilst Justin's mask features his name in an graffiti style lettering. Billie's blohsh logo takes front and centre on her mask, whilst The Weeknd also designer one with an XO on the front, adorned by a heart.

The Rolling Stones famous lick tongue logo has been made into a mask, whilst Yungblud's pink scrawly logo features on another. For fans of Frank Sinatra, one of the masks has been designed with his surname on in cursive writing and a trilby hat by the logo.

Meanwhile, Billie urged her fans to "take responsibility" during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "I've seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach or just going out and hanging out, and it's really irresponsible. Please take responsibility for your endurance of this."