Billie Eilish Falls on Her Face on Stage and Handles it Perfectly

Billie Eilish trends on social media as she made history during her Coachella performance.

During a Coachella performance, the singer was set to perform her Getting Older single, Billie was wearing high heels, and was dancing around until she fell face first on stage.

OMG.. billie eilish accidentally tripped.. “I just ate shi*” pic.twitter.com/CJyfD8fanm — mric777🎶 (@oliviacabello17) April 24, 2022

As brave as she is, the singer handled the situation perfectly, as she continued her performance, before joking about the incident.

"I just ate sh**! Ouch! You guys, I just ate ass up here," "I'm good," Eilish then added. "It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f***ing fire thing!"