Billie Eilish Gets Incredibly Offended When People Laugh at Her Tourette’s Syndrome

By Alexandra Abumuhor

With Time, Billie Eilish learned to manage how to control her tics that are caused by Tourette's syndrome.

On David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" Eilish opened up about the neurological disorder she suffers since she was 11 year old.

Tourette's causes people to have tics which are are sudden movements or sounds that people do repeatedly, and uncontrollably.

Billie said that people sometimes misunderstand what is happening. "The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I'm trying to be funny. And I'm always left incredibly offended by that."

The grammy winner added that it can be exhausting at times, even if they are very simple tics, but they are very hard to control, ''These are things you would never notice if you're just having a conversation with me, but for me they're very exhausting."

Eilish added that she is very open about it and she considers it as an interesting subject, she also confirmed that she doesn't suffer from any tics while performing.

"When I'm moving around I'm not even ticking at all," she said.